Aug 6, 2023; Melbourne, AUS; United States players including forward Megan Rapinoe (15) and midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) react after losing to Sweden in the penalty kick shootout during a Round of 16 match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Women’s National Team had a disappointing end to its 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup run this weekend, falling in a penalty kick shootout to Sweden to mark their earliest exit from the tournament in team history. And as a result, conservative media personality Megyn Kelly had a field day blasting the team on her podcast.

During the most recent episode of her podcast this week, Megyn Kelly had a pretty brutal message for the team, making it clear that she’s actually pleased the team lost.

“It was overall just an embarrassing performance for this team from the start. They’ve donned the uniforms of the United States of America, but they refused to honor anything we stand for, and therefore, I’m thrilled they lost,” Kelly said on her show according to OK Magazine. “Good. I’m glad you went down. You don’t support America. I don’t support you. And I know I’m not alone.”

“I couldn’t care less about the loss. Couldn’t care less,” Kelly continued. “I hope that they took a lesson from losing that we all want our kids to learn when things go down, which is, be introspective, figure out how it happened.”

Kelly was one of many conservatives who appeared to take issue with a few USWNT players remaining silent during the national anthem at the World Cup, even though none of the players indicated they were actually protesting anything and there’s no real real indications that they were trying to send any sort of message with their actions.

