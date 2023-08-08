Jul 22, 2023; Auckland, NZL; USA forward Megan Rapinoe (15) in action against Vietnam in the second half of a group stage match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

This weekend, the United States Women’s National Team suffered a pretty brutal loss in the 2023 FIFA Women’s Cup, falling in a penalty kick shootout against Sweden to mark their earliest exit from the tournament in the team’s history. The loss also marked the end of the storied career of USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe, and conservative personality Megyn Kelly is quite pleased with that news.

During this week’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly absolutely blasted Megan Rapinoe, making it clear that she is “thrilled she’s gone” and that now she has some optimism about the future of the team.

“They didn’t have their eye on the ball. They had their eye on their woke activism, which has been this way for a while, but Megan Rapinoe and her imprint on the team has now really made its mark, and I’m thrilled she’s gone,” Kelly said on her show this week. “I feel like there’s a future now for this team, potentially without this woman at the helm.”

Rapinoe had a pretty brutal end to her career as she missed a crucial penalty kick in the shootout that likely would have given the United States the victory.

[OK Magazine]