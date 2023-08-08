Aug 6, 2023; Melbourne, AUS; United States players look on as Sweden forward Lina Hurtig (not pictured) prepares to take the winning shot in the penalty kick shootout during a Round of 16 match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Women’s National Team was eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup this weekend, falling in a penalty kick shootout against Sweden in the round of 16. Following their loss, both current United States President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump each sent a message to the team – and they couldn’t have been more different.

First, Joe Biden took to Twitter to express how proud he was of everything the team accomplished while representing the United States at the World Cup.

“@USWNT, you’ve made your country proud. Congratulations on an incredible run. This team is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing how you continue to inspire Americans with your grit and determination – on and off the field,” Biden said in his tweet.

A few hours later, Donald Trump reacted to the news on Truth Social, a social media website he helped create after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook back in 2020. In his post, Trump absolutely blasted the USWNT while bizarrely seeming to blame Biden for their loss.

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA,” Trump said in his post, which has not been altered to correct his grammatical mistakes.

They are certainly very different messages from two very different presidents.

