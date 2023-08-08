Apr 30, 2023; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NWSL signage during the second half of the match between the Kansas City Current and New Jersey/New York Gotham FC at Children’s Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, Bud Light received some criticism when the company partnered with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, prompting a boycott from conservatives. And now, Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch is speaking out against the move.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Billy Busch made it clear that he is against the move, saying that he thinks his ancestors “would have rolled over in their graves” over the partnership with a transgender social media influencer.

“I think my family — my ancestors would have rolled over in their graves,” Busch told TMZ. “They believed that transgender, gays, that sort of thing was all a very personal issue. They loved this country because it is a free country and people are allowed to do what they want, but it was never meant to be on a beer can and never meant to be pushed in people’s faces.”

Harvey Levin pushed back on these comments, making it clear that he thinks the boycott and Busch’s words expressed prejudice against transgender people.

“Absolutely it’s prejudice,” Levin said. “Look, I remember my dad telling me stories that there were bars in LA that used to have signs that said, ‘No dogs, no Jews.’ So there’s been a history of prejudice in the country. People get over certain things. It’s happened to Jews. It’s happened to black people. It’s happening to gay people, and it’s happening to transgender people. So to me, it is absolutely prejudice.”

Busch had a pretty shocking response to this as he seemingly justified the prejudice against transgender people, saying it’s “a totally different deal” than other kinds of prejudice.

“Well, I just think prejudice against Jews against Black people, those kinds of things are a totally different deal.”

[TMZ]